Marathon Petroleum Firefighters Raise Awareness and Money for Lung Cancer Research

The Los Angeles refinery's team of 13 joined the more than 600 climbers in the annual "Fight for Air Climb."

At the 15th annual SoCal “Fight for Air Climb,” firefighters from Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles refinery (LAR) climbed the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to raise funds and awareness for the American Lung Association.

A team of 13 firefighters from Marathon Petroleum’s LAR were among the more than 600 climbers who took part in this year’s event, raising more than $230,000 for lung cancer research.

“This was an outstanding team effort, and I would like to personally thank everyone who participated in this year’s climb,” said Randy Hudgens, emergency response safety supervisor at the LAR. “Participating in events like the Fight for Air Climb builds team camaraderie while also supporting local organizations that play a critical role in our community.”

The firefighters, some in full gear, climbed approximately 2,500 steps in the stadium in an average time of 45 minutes. In comparison, that’s almost 1,000 steps more than the climb to the 86th floor of the Empire State Building. Collectively, they raised an additional $1,000 on top of the $3,000 the LAR provided as a sponsor of the event.

“It just gives you immense pride knowing what you’re doing may benefit someone who is battling something like cancer right now,” Hudgens said. “We as firefighters know the importance of lung health, and we were honored to be part of this important event.”

The LAR Fire Department has 150 firefighters and trains to respond to potential emergency events at the facility, while it also provides training and assistance to local fire departments.