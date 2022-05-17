Stewart’s Shops Remodels

The chain has remodeled almost 10 stores in an effort to better serve its customers.

Stewart’s Shops has remodeled almost 10 stores this spring, with updates being made to better serve the needs of each respective community.

Remodels include updates like new countertops, a fresh coat of paint, new floors or an upgraded bathroom. Some shops will get a food bar put in, more booths, new appliances or a totally new layout. Stewart’s Shops will also upgrade its outdoor spaces in some locations. Additions to a shop like fresh landscaping, new patios, new outdoor seating and a freshly paved parking lot make a big difference to the overall feel of a shop.

Remodels are a great way to bring that new shop feel to a community and to continue to support its growing needs.

Shop 207 in Dannemora, N.Y. swapped its old wallpaper for a fresh coat of paint, got new countertops and more. This shop is an important stop to all the commuters in town, and it is a quick in and out for coffee in the morning or a cheeseburger for lunch. The remodel is a welcome upgrade to the old shop.

Shop 417 in Queensbury, N.Y. got new countertops, added a food and beverage bar and a beer cave. This shop is a great stop on the way in or out of town. It is conveniently located in a triangle with Quaker Road, Dix Ave., and NYS Route 32.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.