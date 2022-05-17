Stewart’s Shops Remodels

Stewart’s Shops has remodeled almost 10 stores this spring, with updates being made to better serve the needs of each respective community.
Remodels include updates like new countertops, a fresh coat of paint, new floors or an upgraded bathroom. Some shops will get a food bar put in, more booths, new appliances or a totally new layout. Stewart’s Shops will also upgrade its outdoor spaces in some locations. Additions to a shop like fresh landscaping, new patios, new outdoor seating and a freshly paved parking lot make a big difference to the overall feel of a shop.
Remodels are a great way to bring that new shop feel to a community and to continue to support its growing needs.
Shop 207 in Dannemora, N.Y. swapped its old wallpaper for a fresh coat of paint, got new countertops and more. This shop is an important stop to all the commuters in town, and it is a quick in and out for coffee in the morning or a cheeseburger for lunch. The remodel is a welcome upgrade to the old shop.
Shop 417 in Queensbury, N.Y. got new countertops, added a food and beverage bar and a beer cave. This shop is a great stop on the way in or out of town. It is conveniently located in a triangle with Quaker Road, Dix Ave., and NYS Route 32.
Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.