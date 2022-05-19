D Oh Gee Shares CBD ‘Pupsicle’ Recipe

Sky Wellness’ D Oh Gee released its CBD Peanut Butter “Pupsicles” recipe for dogs. The recipe uses 100% THC-free, broad spectrum, U.S.-grown and -manufactured CBD oil which is holistically designed to offer supportive, natural care for a dog’s physical and mental well-being. The drops have been expertly formulated to provide care for joint support, mobility and calming aid during environmental stress. They are especially helpful for aging pets and those that suffer from anxiety. As an added bonus, they’re also flavored with 100% natural bacon flavor for a pet’s enjoyment. Ingredients include:

one-fourth cup creamy, natural peanut butter with no added sugar or salt

three-fourths cup plain greek yogurt

two tablespoons honey

the dog’s serving of D Oh Gee CBD Dog Oil Drops

Directions to make the “Pupsicles” are:

Adding all ingredients to a blender or food processor. Blending until smooth. Spooning the mixture into molds or using ice cube trays. Gently tapping the molds on the counter to release any air bubbles. Placing the molds in the freezer and letting them freeze at least eight hours, or overnight. Removing the molds from the freezer and letting them stand for 1-2 minutes. Tapping the molds on the counter to loosen, then turning them out.

Sky Wellness has a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD. The company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC-free, isolate and full spectrum hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make people and their animals feel better. Each product is made only from high-quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’s portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 c-store, grocery, drug and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.