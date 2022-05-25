7-Eleven Offers Free Pizza For New App Users

To kick off the unofficial start of summer over Memorial Day weekend, 7-Eleven announced it is offering a free pizza for any first-time 7NOW customers. The 7NOW delivery app — which can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play or visiting 7-Eleven online — can be used to buy any 7-Eleven products, including snacks, drinks and alcohol.

Using the app, first time 7NOW customers can redeem a free pizza with any purchase, whether it be ice and beer to enjoy by the pool or ice cream and popcorn for a movie night in.

