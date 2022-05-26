QuickChek Nominated as One of The Best Gas Station Brands in the U.S.

As part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards, the chain has been included again after its nomination in 2020.

An expert panel from USA Today has nominated QuickChek as one of the “Best Gas Station Brands” in the U.S. for the annual 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards in 2022. The contest was launched on May 23 and runs through June 20.

Readers’ Choice Awards are given for a variety of travel and lifestyle topics covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do, seasonal family fun and much more.

Best known for its award-winning fresh brewed coffee and made-to-order sub sandwiches, QuickChek introduced its first store with fuel in 2000. QuickChek now has 161 stores including 95 locations with fuel across New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

All newly-built QuickChek fresh convenience market stores offer one-stop shopping for quick-service food, grab-and-go market items, essential household products such as milk, juice, eggs and bottled water and lottery and high-quality fuel at value prices.

Innovative new products include its Red Bull Infusion Energy Drinks — a fresh spin on non-coffee energy drinks which offer vibrant, colorful and made-to-order flavor combinations — QuickChek Shakes, real fruit smoothies and other made-to-order drinks with immunity, protein and energy boosts.

QuickChek customers can also enjoy additional benefits and savings such as free subs or free coffee and earn credits towards future purchases by downloading the QuickChek Rewards app or registering at the company’s website.

QuickChek was previously selected among the Top 10 “Best Gas Station Brands” in the Readers’ Choice travel awards in 2020.