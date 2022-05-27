Hershey Partners With Team USA

The company announced that it will renew its partnership for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in Los Angeles.

Hershey will again be partnering with Team USA in the upcoming LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are set to take place on American soil for the first time since the Salt Lake City Winter Games in 2002. The company will also continue to support Team USA during the Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026 Games.

“We’re proud that our iconic brands will continue to be a part of celebrations and the moments of goodness for both athletes and fans supporting Team USA through the LA28 Games,” said Vero Villasenor, vice president of confection, The Hershey Co. “Our employees, partners and consumers who love our brands all share a passion and pride in celebrating our U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.”

Hershey joins the much-anticipated LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games as its first domestic food partner in the first Summer Games on U.S. soil since Atlanta 1996. This will be Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games and the first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

“Hershey has been a champion of Team USA’s athletes and their iconic successes since 2015, and we’re thrilled they’ll continue alongside us on the road to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Dave Mingey, senior vice president, partnership management and activation, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. “We’re especially proud to have a renowned American brand like Hershey partner with the LA28 Games to co-create an experience that empowers fans and athletes and builds on the excellence of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.”

The renewed agreement builds on the partnership and support Hershey provided to Team USA athletes who competed in Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018 and Tokyo 2020. Hershey will also utilize NBCUniversal’s Olympic and Paralympic media platforms to support the partnerships through 2028.

The Hershey Co. is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and has approximately 19,000 employees around the world. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, as well as fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty and Dot’s Pretzels.