Greg Baggott Becomes Cres Cor President

Cres Cor’s Cliff Baggott recently announced his move to chairman of the board and Greg Baggott to president. Cres Cor is a family-owned company well known as a premier brand in the commercial foodservice industry, specifically heated and refrigerated cabinets, ovens, racks and utility cabinets. Founded in 1936, Cres Cor operates from 275,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution facilities in Cleveland.

“I have witnessed amazing perseverance from the Cres Cor team over the past two years. At the start of the pandemic, I entrusted Greg with more autonomy to guide Cres Cor,” stated Cliff Baggott. “Greg rose to the challenge, managed the company superbly and maintained focus on supply chain and employee safety.”

After graduating from Ohio University, Greg worked outside of the industry for five years. Since returning to Cres Cor in 2006, he has served as a shop supervisor, quality assurance manager, regional sales manager, and most recently, vice president of operations. While working full-time, Greg also earned his MBA from John Carroll University in 2010. Greg has served for the past four years on the board of NAFEM and chairs the Young Executives Forum. In addition to his NAFEM commitments, Greg was the president of The Foodservice Equipment Manufacturers Association (FEMA) for two years and was the 2018 MAFSI Conference co-chair.

“I am honored to succeed my father as the third generation to lead Cres Cor,” stated Greg Baggott. “If you know Cliff, the ‘R-word’ is not in his vocabulary. Cliff will remain active at the company, and I am pleased to say he will continue to mentor me and our team.”