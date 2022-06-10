Pilot Remodels Four Travel Centers

As part of its $1 billion New Horizons project, the travel center chain has plans to make changes to more stores in the future.

Pilot announced the remodeling of four travel centers in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and New Mexico as part of its $1 billion initiative New Horizons.

After months of surveying guests, drivers and team members, every aspect of the store experience — including driver-focused amenities — is included in the upgrades. The overhauled locations are Valdosta, Ga., Shelbyville, Ind., Sulphur, Ky., and Tucumcari, N.M.

“Completing the first locations of our New Horizons project is exciting, and we look forward to offering our guests the best experiences on the road,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot. “This is just the beginning of our plans for the future as we continue to listen to our guests and strive to make their travel easier and more enjoyable.”

Some of the updates at these newly revamped locations include:

Valdosta — Brand-new kitchen, grab-and-go hot deli, remodeled Dunkin Donuts and four new self-checkouts

Shelbyville — Updated interior, four self-checkouts and a new hot deli and soup bar

Sulphur — Completely remodeled restrooms, new kitchen and storage area and updated Cinnabon

Tucumcari — Addition of a drivers’ lounge, expanded seating area, new public laundry and a new kitchen and soup bar

The three-year New Horizons project marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. It will fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers and make upgrades at several more locations across the country.

As part of its commitment to giving back, Pilot Co. is supporting education programs in the location’s communities with four $10,000 donations to support local school districts.

To celebrate, Pilot is offering a 25% discount on food and beverage at the revamped locations from now until June 26. To receive the offer, customers must enter promo code “PFJJune” in the myRewards Plus app and present their myRewards card, barcode in the myRewards Plus app, or phone number associated with their myRewards account at the time of purchase.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.