Gate Stores Raise Money For Juvenile Diabetes Research

Gate Petroleum raised $30,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) through the company’s philanthropic arm, the Gate Foundation. The funds were raised in Gate convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s semi-annual paper icon campaign.

Between May 1-21, customers could donate $1 and sign their name on a JDRF paper icon displayed in the GATE store. Customers could also donate by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Funds were allocated to local JDRF chapters where they were collected.

“We are very grateful to Gate customers for supporting our fundraising efforts for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the Gate Foundation. “Raising $30,000 in just three weeks is a testament to their generosity.”

In addition to corporate giving, the Gate Foundation conducts two paper icon and two coin box collection campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

“JDRF is so grateful to the Gate Foundation, Gate store employees and customers for their support of the type one diabetes community through their recent in-store fundraiser,” said Brooks Biagini, JDRF market director. “Funds raised will fund critical research that will help advance scientific breakthroughs and ultimately a cure for type one diabetes.”

The Gate Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, Gate Petroleum is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. Gate operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.