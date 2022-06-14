Holiday Oil Introduces Self-Checkout

The chain has selected Gilbarco Veeder-Root to assist in the launch of the Express Lane self-checkout system in all stores.

Holiday Oil has teamed up with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to introduce Express Lane self-checkout systems at all of its 67 locations in Utah. The new system will help to ease labor challenges and create a fast, frictionless shopping experience.

The brand will outfit its entire network with Express Lane kiosks to allow employees to focus on more complex tasks and serve the growing segment of self-service customers who desire a faster, cashierless checkout process.

“Self-checkout solves challenges on both sides of the front counter,” said Jay Cahoon, director of fuel systems. “For employees, it helps balance out staffing shortages and maintain store standards. For customers, it provides the checkout options they’ve come to expect from other retail environments. Holiday Oil is committed to providing a speedy, positive customer experience and Express Lane helps us maintain that standard.”

Express Lane is designed specifically for c-stores, capable of handling the unique retail scenarios of the convenience store industry including the sale of age-restricted items and fuel. This allows customers to scan items, order food and even pump gas all in one simple transaction.

“Holiday Oil selected Express Lane for its superior guest experience, its seamless reconciliation and unmatched ROI,” said Monica Arroyave, marketing senior director, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “Labor shortages are a persistent problem for most c-store retailers. Self-checkout is a cost-effective solution that also pays dividends to the rest of the c-store operation. We are proud and excited to help Holiday Oil elevate its customer experience.”

Express Lane offers a wide range of payment options including contactless, cards and cash to ensure every customer can be served quickly and conveniently. With a variety of scanner options as well, Express Lane has a flexible footprint allowing retailers to easily fit new self-checkout areas into existing stores.

Holiday Oil —headquartered in West Valley, Utah — operates 67 store locations in Utah. Its stores have provided quick and convenient service since 1964.