C-Store Loyalty Programs Grow Customer Engagement

As retailers upgrade their loyalty programs to offer more personalization and customization, they’re seeing growth in enrollment, active users and spending.

Convenience store loyalty programs are doing more than just tracking the number of store visits and repeat purchases. C-store retailers are also using the data to personalize the customers’ experience, making for long-term relationships.

Since Casey’s convenience stores launched its Casey’s Rewards mobile app loyalty program in January 2020 in its 2,400 stores in 16 states, nearly 5 million customers have enrolled.

“We saw that kind of enrollment and adaptation in the midst of COVID, which shows us that we have much more room to grow,” said Art Sebastian, the company’s vice president of digital experiences. “And more than half of our stores are in low population areas of 5,000 or less, which shows how much of the population is participating.”

In a qualitative focus group, customers who are members of the program said they were willing to share personal data with Casey’s, if it makes their experience more personalized and relevant. For the sake of relevance, the c-store chain gives its customers a choice of how to redeem their reward points.

“They can redeem their points for fuel discounts, or we will turn those points into cash to donate to local schools as part of a ‘Cash for Classrooms’ effort,” Sebastian explained.

In addition to various other money-saving offers in the app, from time to time Casey’s will design a personalized campaign for each customer.

For example, he noted, to drive sales in the breakfast daypart, it might target a customer who purchases only coffee or fuel in the morning with a promotion to add a breakfast sandwich.

Knowledge of customers’ purchasing preferences even allows Casey’s to tailor its promotional visuals and copy to each person to make its messages more impactful.

“If we send a visual of a pizza, and we know the customer usually buys cheese pizza, we’re not going to send them an offer on a meat lover’s pizza,” Sebastian explained. “And if the member usually buys Red Bull, we’re not going to offer them a Monster.”

The program also tracks days between purchases. If, for instance, a customer buys a pizza once a week, Casey’s will send a reminder on the fifth day.

By showcasing a particular product category or a new product, the program can encourage customers to shop across categories. Sebastian pointed out that connecting salty snacks with Red Bull can provide incentive for customers to connect the two categories.

Driving Active Users

At Yatco Energy’s 14 company-operated c-stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, the Yatco Rewards loyalty program with Paytronix has taken off since its launch last November. The program has resulted in an average 50% increase in spending month over month among members, according to Hussein Yatim, vice president of Yatco Energy.

The points-based program is accessible through the mobile app and with a physical card or key tag, which must be registered on the chain’s website. Points can be redeemed for discounts at the pump or for in-store food and other items.

Yatco also includes an employee tier in its loyalty program. Store and office employees get 20% off any item in the store, excluding lottery, tobacco and alcohol, anytime they make a purchase. They also get a 25-cent discount weekly at the pump.

Pilot Flying J’s myRewards and myRewards Plus loyalty programs are designed to make road travel easier and save money for its three unique customer bases: professional drivers, motorists and RV traveler customers, said Steven Root, director, loyalty CRM for Pilot Co. Pilot Co.’s total network consists of more than 800 locations spanning 44 states.

The myRewards program was introduced in 2011, and the digital myRewards Plus program with enhanced perks and savings rolled out in 2020.

“Over the last year, we have seen double-digit growth in daily and monthly active users of the myRewards Plus program,” Root noted. “Each customer base can earn rewards tailored specifically to meet their needs and preferences.”

Professional drivers, for example, can earn points with every fill-up and redeem them for showers, food, merchandise, Prime Parking and more. Auto and RV guests can save three cents on every gallon. All users can save in-store with daily mobile offers on their favorite foods, snacks, beverages and supplies.