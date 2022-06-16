EG Group Opens Cumberland Farms Stores in the Gulf Coast Area

The company announced the openings of two new stores, the first expansion of the Cumberland Farms brand to the Gulf Coast.

EG Group announced the grand openings of two new Cumberland Farms stores in the Gulf Coast of Florida and Alabama. This is the first time that the Cumberland Farms brand has been extended to this area.

Both stores will feature Cumberland Farms’ latest design with the newest equipment and menu items that include a wide variety of hot grab-and-go options along with premium Farmhouse Blend coffee. Customers will also be able to enroll in SmartPay Rewards and save 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day.

“We know that both Gulf Coast residents and former New Englanders who have relocated to this area will appreciate seeing Cumberland Farms in their neighborhood,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “Not only are we adding to our long-time presence in Florida, but we’re also entering the Alabama market for the first time with the Cumberland Farms brand. Our team looks forward to providing our guests with a new convenience experience and our premium snacks, grab-and-go foods and Farmhouse Blend coffee.”

The new Cumberland Farms in Orange Beach, Ala., at 23679 Canal Road is 7,700 square feet with 12 gas pumps. This location also features a Sbarro restaurant, with a Burger King scheduled to open in July. The other new Cumberland Farms, located at 6805 U.S. Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., will span 6,700 square feet with 12 gas pumps and feature a Burger King restaurant.

These two stores are the first of many Cumberland Farms sites to open in the Gulf Coast in the next two years. In February, EG announced plans to expand Cumberland Farms to the Gulf Coast by converting most of its existing Tom Thumb stores, in addition to developing new locations. EG conducted extensive research that projected the growth opportunity the company has by bringing the popular Cumberland Farms brand and offerings to customers in the Gulf Coast communities.

For the next four weeks, customers who visit either of these two locations will have access to grand opening deals that include:

Cumberland Farms

One free hot or iced coffee

One free fountain and frozen drink

99 cent roller grill item

An additional 10 cents off (for a total of 20 cents off every gallon of gas) if they sign up for the SmartPay Rewards app (eligible for 20 weeks after grand opening)

Sbarro

2 for $5 extra-large pizza slices

$1.99 breakfast Stromboli or sandwich

Burger King

$1 Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs more than 50,000 workers in more than 6,300 sites across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.