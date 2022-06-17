Yesway Announces Partnership With ATM Portfolio Management Company

The chain has teamed up with Payment Alliance International to provide ATM services for more than 400 Yesway stores.

Yesway announced that it has signed a significant contract with ATM portfolio management company Payment Alliance International (PAI) that brings more than 400 Yesway and Allsup’s brands to the PAI network for managing and servicing.

With Yesway’s demonstrated principles of quality, service, cleanliness and value, PAI has noted that the partnership emphasizes its commitment to supporting the needs of its customers.

“Our Yesway team is committed to providing a friendly, neighborhood experience to our customers,” said Tom Trkla, CEO of Yesway. “PAI’s track record of being proactive with its service to the community fits perfectly with us. I look forward to expanding our service model with the expertise that our Yesway team brings.”

“By providing turnkey ATM services that are timely and seamless to these modern and welcoming stores, we will help ensure an enhanced experience for customers every time they walk into a Yesway or Allsup’s store to use a PAI ATM,” said David Dove, CEO of PAI.

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 405 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain.