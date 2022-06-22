Casey’s Adds Barbecue Brisket to its Pizza Menu

The limited-time pizza — made with fresh dough — is available now to commemorate the start of summer.

Casey’s is launching its all-new BBQ Brisket pizza, which is topped with barbecue sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapeños and red onion, and is drizzled with a creamy ranch sauce. It is cooked with made-from-scratch dough and is on the Casey’s menu for a limited time.

Quality in pizza preparation and ingredients is key at Casey’s. The BBQ Brisket pizza brings together fresh toppings, including high-quality beef brisket that is hand-trimmed and dry-rubbed with seasoning and then double-hardwood, pit-smoked for up to 16 hours, giving the pizza a smoky and sweet summer flavor.

“At Casey’s, we’re serving up delicious options for any meal from our freshly prepared food menu, and the new BBQ Brisket pizza shows how we continue to innovate to bring our guests what they want,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “The BBQ Brisket pizza is everything you love about a backyard barbecue with your friends and family delivered in the best way possible, on a Casey’s pizza.”

The all-new BBQ Brisket pizza is available now and can be ordered online or on the Casey’s app for $16.99.

This limited-time pizza launches as part of Casey’s second annual Summer of Freedom. Throughout the summer, Casey’s Rewards members have a chance to win millions of prizes, including adventure packages, free fuel for the summer and millions of instant prizes on qualifying purchases. There is an adventure package winner drawing each month and a free summer of fuel winner drawing each week. More information on the Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes can be found on the company’s website.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations.