Newly Weds Foods Appoints New Leadership Positions

Newly Weds Foods has announced that Charles T. Angell — the company’s owner and president — will be stepping down from day-to-day operations. Angell will maintain his seat on the board of directors where he will continue to be actively involved in strategic planning.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the company founded by my father, Paul M. Angell. Although I am stepping aside from the daily operating role, I am pleased to continue serving as a board member and owner, helping to oversee Newly Weds’ ongoing growth plans,” said Angell. “Over the course of my 56-year career with Newly Weds Foods, I have witnessed the company’s evolution, global expansion and its profound contribution to the food industry. Most of all, it has been a pleasure to lead our talented and dedicated team of 5,500 associates around the world. I am immensely proud of how we have upheld the company’s 90-year legacy, started by my father, of delivering solutions to the food industry. The decision to step aside was a difficult one; however, it is the right time for the company as our organization is delivering strong performance and is well positioned for continued success.”

Brian Johnson will assume the role of president and chief operating officer of Newly Weds Foods. Johnson has served as chief financial officer for the past 16 years. He will also remain as chairman of Newly Weds Foods Asia Pacific, the company’s joint venture in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and the Philippines.

In addition, Jim Chin has been elevated to senior vice president of sales and marketing. Chin has been with Newly Weds for over 43 years and will continue in his role of directing the company’s worldwide sales, marketing and innovation efforts.

“Brian and Jim are trusted leaders and their strategic vision has helped widen Newly Weds’ footprint around the world,” said Angell. “No one is better positioned to lead the company’s continued growth as Newly Weds builds on its strategic initiatives to expand operations in close partnership with our valued customers.”

Based in Chicago, Newly Weds Foods is a global, family-owned company that has been in business for 90 years. As a manufacturer of food coatings, seasonings, sauces and functional ingredients, Newly Weds maintains 17 North American manufacturing facilities as well as 12 plants throughout the U.K., India, China, Australia, Thailand, the Philippines and New Zealand, supporting its foodservice and food manufacturing customers in over 90 countries.