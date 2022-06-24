Cliff’s Opens New York Location

Cliff’s Local Market announced the opening of its new Utica, N.Y., convenience location at 385 North Genesee St. following the completion of the newest site’s construction.

“It has been a privilege to serve the North Utica area for so many years, and we are delighted to be able to provide an expanded and enhanced offering to the local community by means of our newest Cliff’s location,” said Jim Clifford, president of Clifford Fuel Co.

Formerly a full-service fuel and carwash location, the entire property has undergone a ground-up new construction rebuild process that has added an inviting Cliff’s Local Market convenience store, new gas pumps and now even offers a dedicated hi-flow diesel island.

Cliff’s is proud to offer at the North Utica location its full food menu with quality hot and ready pizza; fresh made-to-order subs, salads, melts and wraps; as well as a variety of other convenient, healthy and grab-and-go options. Open 24/7, the new store will also feature Utica Roasting Coffee, cold brew coffee, a beer cave and a large seating area. The CITGO gas program offering fuel discounts with the use of the CITGO app and gift cards will also be featured.

The Cliff’s Local Market team remains committed to meeting the needs of its loyal customers and local communities by providing quality products and excellent customer service, just as it has since 1961.