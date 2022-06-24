Wawa Announces Plans to Expand in Central Pennsylvania

The chain — which will be expanding its footprint along the Susquehanna River — has plans to double its store count over the next three to five years.

Wawa, which currently has 17 stores in Pennsylvania’s Berks and Lancaster Counties, has announced its plan to expand its footprint in central Pennsylvania along the Susquehanna River. The chain plans to double its store count in the next three to five years, with potential for up to 40 additional stores in central Pennsylvania communities alone.

“With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to the community,” said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. “In addition, Wawa’s continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the central Pennsylvania community.”

Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets and is set to open 54 new stores in 2022. Additionally, Wawa has plans to enter new, adjacent markets in the next few years. Every new Wawa store employs on average up to 40 people from the community. More information on stores currently under construction or upcoming grand openings can be found on the company’s website.

Wawa — a privately held company — began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.