High’s Participates in 24/7 Day

High’s joined other c-store retailers to recognize hometown heroes on this year’s 24/7 Day.

Held on July 24, the annual event celebrated first responders, medical and emergency professionals and volunteers who work around the clock to serve their communities.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, the event helped raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlighted the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.

Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes a convenience store. There are 148,000-plus convenience stores in the U.S. and, cumulatively, the industry serves approximately 160 million customers per day, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

High’s supported this year’s 24/7 Day by:

Offering a free fountain or coffee beverage of any size to police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers and 911 professionals in uniform or with a badge on July 24.

Asking customers to round up their totals to benefit the American Red Cross in July and August through its Keep the Change Program.

Encouraging community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtags #247Day and #conveniencecares.

“We look forward to partnering with the NACS Foundation and the American Red Cross each year to support their 24/7 Day initiative,” said Brad Chivington, senior vice president of High’s. “It is important for us to thank the first responders and volunteers who continuously support our business and our community.”

Every day, more than 21,000 people receive assistance from the Red Cross, whether they need lifesaving blood, relief after a disaster, support with the challenges of military life, skills that save lives or international humanitarian aid.

“Each day, families rely on community heroes for support during disasters and other crises,” said Ann McKeough, chief development officer for the American Red Cross, prior to the event. “We are grateful for this partnership to help ensure people don’t face emergencies alone. We hope you will join us on 24/7 Day, along with the NACS Foundation, to support this work and to thank our local heroes who do so much for all of us in our most difficult moments.”

“The NACS Foundation is proud to partner with High’s to support the Red Cross, its volunteers and all the first responders who support our communities every day,” said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation. “Convenience stores are the first supporters to first responders, serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis to ensure fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers as they return to normalcy.”

The High’s brand was established in 1928 to identify a chain of ice cream stores that grew rapidly throughout the Mid–Atlantic states. By the 1980s, there were more than 500 High’s locations, making High’s at that time the largest ice cream store chain in the world. The Phelps Family acquired High’s in 2012 and currently operates 60 High’s convenience stores with a team of more than 500 talented individuals.