TravelCenters of America Hosts Freedom Drivers Program Exhibit

The exhibit — which was hosted in Greensburg, Ind. — helps to educate about the impacts of human trafficking.

TravelCenters of America, in an effort to raise awareness and educate TA Petro staff and truck drivers about the dangers of human trafficking, hosted the Freedom Drivers Program (FDP) exhibit on July 21 in Greensburg, Ind. The exhibit highlights the impacts of human trafficking, as well as how to identify and report it.

The exhibit features the stories of victims, actual artifacts from trafficking cases and the heroes on the road who have collaborated with law enforcement to end it.

CEO Jon Pertchik met with the Greensburg TA team, local government and law officials and professional drivers to share TA’s commitment to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

TravelCenters of America is a major contributor to TAT and offers all team members training on this pervasive crime.

