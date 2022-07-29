BuzzBallz Bucking Bull Places First in PBR Event

The ready-to-drink cocktail company's bull tied for the top position at the BuzzBallz-sponsored Big Sky PBR event.

A bucking bull owned by ready-to-drink cocktail brand BuzzBallz — Choc Tease — tied for the top position at the annual Big Sky Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event in Big Sky, Mont. The event was also sponsored by BuzzBallz.

Big Sky PBR has been voted the event of the year eight consecutive times by the top bull riders.

“We are thrilled that Choc Tease tied for top bull. Since I’m a Montana native, it was an easy choice to sponsor this event and Choc Tease’s dominant performance was just an added bonus,” said Merrilee Kick, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz.

BuzzBallz currently owns two bulls in the PBR circuit, Choc Tease and BuzzBallz. Success is measured by the amount of time it takes the bull to buck a cowboy off its back.

The bulls are raised and managed by Cord McCoy, who also manages the PBR events on behalf of the bull owners. McCoy has a long history of participation in bull riding and rodeo, and runs the McCoy Ranch in Lane, Okla., where he raises bulls and horses with his family.

“Choc Tease bucked Friday and Saturday night, launching riders in fine fashion both nights. When the dust settled, the judges had a tie between Choc Tease and Cliff Hanger for top bull of the Big Sky PBR,” said McCoy.

Choc Tease is currently ranked 56th in the world for PBR, with an average bull score of 43.85 out of 50. In the 11 events Choc Tease has competed in, he has an 80% buck-off rate.

McCoy said Choc Tease is on a roll and has already been selected for the National Finals Rodeo in December at Las Vegas’ Thomas and Mack Arena, as well as this year’s PBR World Finals at the Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas.

“The PBR circuit is a great way to get our name out there and reach new consumers. We have purchased two more bulls so that BuzzBallz can keep making appearances in rodeos,” said Kick.

The two new bulls, Chili Mango BuzzBallz and Espresso Martini BuzzBallz, will begin bucking in PBR events next year. More information can be found on the company’s website.

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in Texas. It was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the U.S. that is woman-owned, the company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards.