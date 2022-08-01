Nominate Young Executives for CSD’s 40 Under 40

The 40 Under 40 Leaders will be featured in CStore Decisions' December issue.

CStore Decisions’ is now accepting nominations for our list of 40 Under 40 Convenience Store Leaders to Watch.

Our list honors young executives under the age of 40 in the convenience retail industry. Nominees must be retailers from a convenience store or petroleum chain only. While CStore Decisions will only recognize retailers in this prestigious 40 Under 40 list, nominations will be accepted from retailers, suppliers and other industry personnel.

Our nomination period is open from Aug. 1 to Sept. 20.

Click here to enter a nomination.