YEO Conference to Explore Technology and Labor Management

At the annual conference, industry professional Jeff Carpenter will explain the benefits of managing labor with technology.

The Young Executives Organization (YEO) has announced that — at its annual conference — it will address many of the challenges that retailers face in today’s competitive c-store market. One session at the conference will examine how technology is changing the way retailers address the idea of labor management.

Jeff Carpenter, director of education and training at Cliff’s Local Market, will examine why more retailers are taking a digital approach to employee management and how this tactic can improve communication by allowing the company to address potential problems more quickly and follow up on information sooner.

The YEO Conference will occur from Sept. 7-9 at the Nouria Energy headquarters to address more challenges like this one in the c-store market. The agenda for the event can be viewed on the YEO website.

Seating is limited for the event, so early registration is encouraged.

Register for the event at www.yeoconference.com.