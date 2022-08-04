Maverik Continues Expansion into California

The chain announced the opening of its second California location in west Sacramento.

Maverik has announced the opening of a store in west Sacramento, Calif., continuing the chain’s expansion into the state.

“Our first California store opening in Oroville last October was well received by travelers in the area and we could not be more excited to continue our expansion in the state,” said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide at Maverik. “Our west Sacramento store will bring a new and unique shopping experience to the community, and we look forward to serving even more California customers.”

The new 6,132-square-foot Maverik store will be open 24 hours a day seven days a week and will feature certified truck scales, truck and RV lanes, self-checkout registers and a full line-up of fresh made-to-order food offerings.

For added check-out convenience, Maverik features various in-store contactless payment technologies including Venmo, Paypal and Apple Tap to Pay.

Maverik will serve guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like the Sacramento Wildlife Bypass Area, Knight’s Landing Sportsmen’s Club for hunting and fishing, Sacramento River and the UC Davis college campus. Customers will capture the feel of adventure inside the store with panoramic photos and maps of the area’s outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside exciting adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains.

An impressive selection of Maverik’s premium BonFire food will be available made to order featuring fan favorites like burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, salads and more. Maverik’s newest “Bean to Cup” coffee program will showcase coffee blends from around the world, accompanied by a collection of pastries.

Maverik currently operates in nearly 400 locations and is growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food and deals on fuel, drinks and snacks.