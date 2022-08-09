Wawa Releases Video with Philadelphia Eagles Players

As the official hoagie of the Eagles, the chain released the playful video to drive excitement for the NFL pre-season and to announce a social media sweepstakes promotion.

Wawa — as the official hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles — has teamed up with Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and Devonta Smith to release a video announcing a sweepstakes promotion offering fans a chance to win Eagles tickets and merchandise.

The video features the three players at a press conference playing a game of “Truth or Bite” with Wawa hoagies, in which the players answer questions such as “Who could throw the football the furthest?” to “Who’s most likely to eat a Wawa hoagie in their car?”

The video can be viewed here.

From Aug. 8 through Sept. 12, fans can enter a Wawa social media sweepstakes on Instagram for a chance at winning a pair of Philadelphia Eagles game tickets, an autographed Eagles jersey, a football and photos from Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and DeVonta Smith.

Also included in the prize pack is Wawa merch including: a $10 dollar Wawa gift card, one Wawa hoodie, one pair of Wawa socks, one charger pack, one pack of Wawa stickers and one pack of Wawa tattoos.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans must:

Follow Wawa on Instagram.

View, like and comment #sweepstakes on the Instagram post.

Share the video to their story.

“As the official hoagie sponsor of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wawa is excited to release a new playful video of Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and DeVonta Smith to get fans excited for the upcoming season and offer a chance for fans to get their hands on some tickets and swag,” said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer, Wawa.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.