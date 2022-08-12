Stewart’s Shops Builds New Site

The chain announced the grand opening of a large new store in Claverack, N.Y.

Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of a large new store located in Claverack, N.Y. Formerly a small Red-Kap store, Stewart’s Shops tore down the store and rebuilt from the ground up.

No longer a Stewart’s Express location, this new shop offers a better flow both in the parking lot and in the shop, allowing for the store to serve all customers much more quickly.

This new shop features fan-favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas. The new shop also has an ice cream counter where customers can order milkshakes, sundaes, sherbet coolers and more.

The chain hosted a grand opening ceremony on Aug. 12 that featured a ribbon cutting with local dignitaries, as well as food, drink and gas specials all day.

The chain also offered deals all day, including:

Free single scoop ice cream cones

99 cent Make Your Own Hot Dogs and roller grill items

99 cent Stewart’s Refreshers

10 cents off all gas, including diesel

To support the community and celebrate the grand opening, Stewart’s Shops will be making a $7,500 donation to the Town of Claverack for modification of the Claverack Town Park to accommodate its youth program.