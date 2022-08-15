7-Eleven Announces Return of Bring Your Own Cup Day

The promotion will take place on Aug. 27 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven has announced the return of Bring Your Own Cup Day to all participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. The promotion — taking place on Aug. 27 — will give customers a chance to fill any container with their favorite Slurpee drink flavor for just $1.99.

The company has noted that customers must make sure the cup is clean and leak proof, and that the cup fits upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display.

“We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we’re bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. “We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice — and we can’t wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with.”

Customers can sip on classic Slurpee flavors like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada or Coca-Cola — or indulge in the limited-time-only flavor Mango Lemonade, blended with a zesty mix of mango and tart lemonade.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. The chain is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.