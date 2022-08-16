Love’s Makes $100,000 Donation

The donation went to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund and will benefit professional truck drivers and their families.

Love’s Travel Stops has donated $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. This is the third year the company has donated to the organization, and the money will be used to help truck drivers and their families.

“Professional truck drivers are essential to the country’s success, and Love’s can’t think of a better way to say ‘thank you’ than supporting them during difficult times,’’ said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “St. Christopher is a great organization that helps drivers every day, and we’re glad to continue to support the organization.”

Love’s first donated to St. Christopher in April 2020 when the company gave $100,000 to help drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. The relief fund helps with expenses like rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments, as well as provides free health and wellness programs for drivers.

“The support St. Christopher Fund provides for professional drivers is possible because of the generosity of companies like Love’s Travel Stops,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for St. Christopher. “We greatly appreciate Love’s commitment to help us be a safety net for drivers when they need it most.”

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people.