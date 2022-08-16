Marathon Petroleum Employees Volunteer at Local High School

In the 29th annual Day of Caring — held by United Way — Marathon employees helped weed flower beds and spread mulch.

Employees of Marathon Petroleum’s Canton refinery participated in United Way of Greater Stark County’s 29th annual Day of Caring event — the organization’s largest single-day volunteer event of the year.

The 2022 event held in May united nearly 300 volunteers from dozens of local businesses and organizations, including Marathon Petroleum’s Canton refinery, to support area nonprofits through a variety of service projects.

“These are typically things and skills that our local nonprofits can’t afford or complete on their own,” said Angela Perisic, United Way of Greater Stark County’s president and CEO. “That’s why this event is so important and truly a win-win for the community.”

Nearly 20 employees from the refinery started their day at Fairless High School sprucing up the campus in preparation for end-of-the-year activities, including the school’s 2022 senior graduation.

“This is always such a great event, and one we look forward to every year,” said Abbie Gurdy from the Canton refinery. “Then to know the work we were doing this year was going to make an already special day a bit more special for the graduating seniors at Fairless High was something we were really proud to be a part of.”

Marathon’s volunteers spread out across campus weeding flower beds and spreading fresh mulch — completing the project much sooner than scheduled and exceeding school leaders’ expectations. The group used that extra time to spruce up the grounds of the nearby middle school, as a bonus project.

“Not surprising at all that our team found a way to go above and beyond,” said Tracie McCall, general manager at the Canton refinery. “Just like they do at the refinery, our employees gave it their all, and in this case, bettering our community in the process.”

United Way estimates nearly $25,000 worth of work was put back into the community through volunteer time during this year’s Day of Caring, supporting close to two dozen nonprofits.