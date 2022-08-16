PFSbrands Hires Senior Pricing Strategist

PFSbrands has announced the hiring of Jerrold Eaton, who will be joining the company as senior pricing specialist. Eaton will look to drive innovative pricing solutions and aid in the promotion of regional growth.

After graduating from Auburn University in 1997, Jerrold relocated to Atlanta and made a career move into finance and marketing. He has worked as a business analyst, financial analyst, marketing analyst and pricing analyst for food manufacturing companies and QSRs.

Earlier in his career, Eaton worked for CSM/HC Brill (global manufacturer and supplier of baked goods) leading the department in analyzing ingredient cost as they drive wholesale pricing to customers such as Starbucks, Walmart, Harris Teeter, Cinnabon and many others. He also developed pricing methods for customers including PFG, Sysco and US Foods.

Most recently, Jerrold has spent the last eight years working for Church’s Chicken in the role of senior manager of business intelligence encompassing marketing analytics, menu management (costing, pricing and product testing), financial planning and consumer insights.

“We are excited to bring someone with Jerrold’s experience into this new role that is so critical to the future growth of our company,” said Founder and CEO Shawn Burcham. “Jerrold’s experience will allow PFSbrands to provide even greater support to our operators as we migrate through the current inflationary challenges and position our brands for long-term success.”

Headquartered in Holts Summit, Mo., PFSbrands is the parent company of foodservice brands, including Champs Chicken, Hangar 54 Pizza and BluTaco. These turnkey hot food programs, along with several other of the company’s recognizable license and private-label brands, can be found in over 2,000 convenience stores and supermarkets across the United States.