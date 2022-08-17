Yesway Opens Store Catered to College Students

Yesway has announced the grand opening of a new concept store that is tailored to college students — Allsup’s Express, located in Lubbock, Texas near the Texas Tech University (TTU) campus.

The Allsup’s Express store, a 3,000-square-foot bodega-style store open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight, and 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Saturday, is focused on serving the TTU community and students with an assortment of merchandise offerings tailored to meet their needs including food, beverages and everyday products.

Now, TTU students and the greater community can find what they need from Allsup’s wide selection of products, including beer and wine in addition to fountain beverages, snacks and burritos.

Yesway has gone all out in the run up to the opening of Allsup’s Express. The chain launched an Allsup’s Burrito Ambassadors influencer marketing program, deployed street teams in the area to amp up attention and excitement around the launch and offered novel grand opening activities, including a VIP Dignitary Private preview event with a DJ spinning vinyl on Aug. 15, grassroots coupon book giveaways and more.

The official Allsup’s Express Grand Opening celebrations begin Wednesday, Sept. 7, with the festivities continuing through Sunday, Sept. 11.

“With over a half dozen Yesway stores in the Lubbock market already selling the beloved Allsup’s burrito, we see the Allsup’s Express brand expansion as an exciting and fresh opportunity to meet the needs of the college students,” said Tom Trkla, CEO of Yesway. “Our customers are so important to us, and we could not think of a more enthusiastic and welcoming community in which to debut this exciting new concept store and satisfy some of Allsup’s biggest fans. We look forward to serving you.”

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision-making.