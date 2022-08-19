Stewart’s Shops Launches Fall Flavors

The chain is introducing a variety of fall-themed items, from doughnuts and pastries to seasonal beverages.

New York-based c-store chain Stewart’s Shops has announced the launch of its fall flavor lineup. Included in the lineup are:

Doughnuts/Pastries

Apple Cider Donuts — Single doughnuts are available now by the coffee station. Apple Cider six-packs of donuts are also available Sunday, Aug. 20 in all shops.

Iced Apple Muffins — Apple goodness in a muffin with sweet cinnamon vanilla frosting

Pumpkin six-pack Donuts — Available in shops Monday, Sept. 5

Ice Cream

Philly’s Apple Pie — Back by popular demand, Philly’s Apple Pie is returning just in time for fall. It is Philly Vanilla ice cream with apple and shortbread pieces tied together with a cinnamon crème swirl. It will be available after Monday, Aug. 22 at the ice cream counter.

Pumpkin to Talk About Pints — A fall flavor with pumpkin-flavored ice cream, cheesecake swirl and churro pieces available in pre-packaged pints. It will be available in shops after Monday, Aug. 22.

Pumpkin Pie — Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with graham cracker pie crust pieces, the Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream will be available at the ice cream counter after Monday, Sept. 12.

Drinks