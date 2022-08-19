Stewart’s Shops Launches Fall Flavors

New York-based c-store chain Stewart’s Shops has announced the launch of its fall flavor lineup. Included in the lineup are:
Doughnuts/Pastries
- Apple Cider Donuts — Single doughnuts are available now by the coffee station. Apple Cider six-packs of donuts are also available Sunday, Aug. 20 in all shops.
- Iced Apple Muffins — Apple goodness in a muffin with sweet cinnamon vanilla frosting
- Pumpkin six-pack Donuts — Available in shops Monday, Sept. 5
Ice Cream
- Philly’s Apple Pie — Back by popular demand, Philly’s Apple Pie is returning just in time for fall. It is Philly Vanilla ice cream with apple and shortbread pieces tied together with a cinnamon crème swirl. It will be available after Monday, Aug. 22 at the ice cream counter.
- Pumpkin to Talk About Pints — A fall flavor with pumpkin-flavored ice cream, cheesecake swirl and churro pieces available in pre-packaged pints. It will be available in shops after Monday, Aug. 22.
- Pumpkin Pie — Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with graham cracker pie crust pieces, the Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream will be available at the ice cream counter after Monday, Sept. 12.
Drinks
- Apple Pick’n Milk — This rich caramel apple-flavored dairy Refresher will be available after Monday, Aug. 22.
- Apple Cider — Made from fresh apples, the apple cider can be found in the cooler at each local Stewart’s Shop. It will be available in shops on Monday, Aug. 29.
- Pumpkin Spice Coffee — The coffee will be available at the coffee counter after Monday, Aug. 29.
- Pumpkin Pie International Delight — The pumpkin pie-flavored coffee will be available at the coffee counter the week of Aug. 29.