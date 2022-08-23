Quicklee’s Temporarily Closes Location for Remodeling

Its Lyons, N.Y., location will receive a new facade, along with many more improvements to help the location better serve the community.

Quicklee’s announced that its store located at 9 NY-31, Lyons, N.Y., will temporarily close for remodeling starting this week. Acquired by the family-owned and -operated Quicklee’s Convenience Stores chain in the fall of 2021, the former Jim’s Mobil station will receive a new facade, along with many more improvements to help the location better serve the community.

“It’s a great location, and it’s dutifully served the Lyons community for many years,” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s vice president and chief operating officer. “Over the next few months we’ll give it a refresh, so it can proudly serve the community for many more years to come.”

The Lyons location will take on a similar appearance to other Quicklee’s locations that have been remodeled or built brand new over the past few years. This includes the New York locations in Fairport, Honeyoe Falls-Lima, Batavia, and the soon to open Culver Road location in Irondequoit.

“We’ve been in Lyons now for almost a year, and we couldn’t be happier with the support we’ve received from customers and the local community,” added Perelli. “It’s important to us that our stores look nice and function properly. It’s a point of pride for us, but it’s also key to building a business that the community we serve can be proud of.”

“After the remodeling is complete the location will feature a greater variety of products, a new look, fresh paving and much more,” said Brian Mongi, Quicklee’s general manager. “We are really excited for this remodel, and at the same time excited for its completion so we can get back to serving the community we’ve grown to love.”

The store will close for remodeling at the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 24. Remodeling is expected to take two months, but may take longer.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores have been family owned and operated since 1995. Under the leadership of Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s remains focused on expansion and offering its brand of fast, clean, friendly service to each and every new community it serves. In 2017 Quicklee’s expanded its business model to include travel center locations, and in 2018 it launched the Go Local program, which provided sales, marketing and in-store placement support to local food manufacturers.