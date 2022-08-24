Spinx Ranked South Carolina’s No. 1 Place to Work

Greenville, S.C.-based fuel and convenience retail company The Spinx Co., with more than 80 locations, 45 car washes and 1,500 associates statewide, was recently named as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in South Carolina. The ranked companies were recognized at a reception on Aug. 18, 2022 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The publishers of SC Biz News and the Best Companies Group join each year to produce the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program. This initiative is dedicated to identifying and recognizing South Carolina’s most innovative and top-notch employers. The companies selected as “Best Places to Work” are recognized and honored during a reception and dinner held annually in August. The award is open to all South Carolina for-profit and not-for-profit organizations with at least 15 employees working in South Carolina.

“Being recognized as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in South Carolina is one of the biggest honors we have been given over the past 50 years,” said Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of Spinx. “At Spinx, we consider ourselves one big family and our people are the most important part of our company. Without our committed staff, we would not be where we are today. As leaders, making our teammates’ lives better is truly the only way we can make our guests’ lives easier and after all, at Spinx, that’s why we exist.”

Founded in 1972 in Greenville, Spinx is committed to making life easier by fulfilling people’s everyday needs with fresh, on-the-go food, beverages and other convenience products delivered in a safe, clean and friendly environment. Through the Spinx Xtras Loyalty program and the Spinx mobile app, the company offers its loyal customers savings on fuel and special promotions.