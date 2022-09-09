Love’s Opens First Robotic Kiosk

The Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk is located at the rest area in Williams, Calif.

Love’s Travel Stops opened its first Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk. Located at the rest area in Williams, Calif., on I-5, Exit 578/Highway 20 just outside of Sacramento, Calif., the pilot location of the new Jamba by Blendid kiosk adds a refreshing option for motorists on the go.

“The official opening of our first Jamba by Blendid robotic kiosk is an exciting day for us and, hopefully, also for our guests! We hope customers visiting the Williams, Calif., location enjoy this fun new way to quickly access refreshing, delicious smoothies on the go,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of food services for Love’s.

The Jamba by Blendid kiosk offers visitors at the Williams rest area smoothie options inspired by Jamba, a global company serving on-the-go smoothies, bowls and juices, powered by robotic food service solutions leader Blendid.

Love’s guests will have the opportunity to meet the new persona behind Jamba by Blendid’s unique kiosks. “We began to notice that our guests were really interested in the robots, and created personas for them, as they watched them make smoothies and, yes, even dance,” said Danielle Fisher, vice president of marketing for Jamba.

It was that observation that led to engaging with Gestalt Brand Lab, where it created the robot’s persona and built a distinct visual identity for the Jamba by Blendid kiosks. The robot is a friendly and funny personality and a mix master of delicious smoothies. And it now lives in an uplifting and colorful setting, adorned with the newest mural by artist Bongang, a street muralist who has frequently worked with the Jamba brand. The new branding features bright colors evocative of fresh fruit and an image of Jamba’s friendly robot ready to make smoothies in a flash.

The self-operating kiosk will be open 24/7 for motorists, allowing them to customize their smoothie orders by adjusting ingredient quantities or adding boosts directly through the Blendid app. They can easily order on-site or schedule a preferred pick-up time in advance.

“We are dedicated to meeting the rising demand for refreshing quick-serve options; our robotic kiosks give consumers, and now motorists, fast, customizable and delicious food choices,” said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “We hope that our Jamba by Blendid kiosks set the standard for the future of food service at rest areas across the country.”

Jamba by Blendid kiosks leverage Blendid’s contactless food automation platform foodOS, a patented machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence-enabled system, to provide motorists with easily accessible, refreshing food options made on-demand and customized to meet individual preferences at any time of day.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.