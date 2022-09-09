Rutter’s Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

From Sept. 11-17, Rutter’s decided to recognize all truck drivers with a free meal in support of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Truck drivers signed up with Rutter’s VIP Rewards are eligible to receive a free meal, which will include any sandwich, a regular coffee or fountain beverage, and a regular hashbrown or fry, throughout the week.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is the perfect time to honor and thank all of the hard-working drivers who dedicate their life to the road. Rutter’s values and respects the contributions of their drivers and is happy to honor them throughout the week.

The offer will be valid for a one-time use for eligible Rutter’s VIP Rewards customers.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. Rutter’s operates 82 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.