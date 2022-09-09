YEO Conference Wraps Up

The Young Executives Organization Conference (YEO) wrapped up on Friday, Sept. 9 at Nouria Energy in Worcester, Mass. Following a day full of educational sessions, Information Exchanges and a dinner at the Mercantile, attendees spent the second day of the two-day event participating in a workshop on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and store tours.

DEI in the Workplace

Jayson Council, principal, Adjaycent Consulting, led a workshop for YEO Conference attendees titled, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the C-Store Industry.” The interactive session allowed attendees to think about what influences their leadership and culture, as well as realize how they represent intergenerational connectivity as young leaders, looking to the present and the future while working with those who paved the way.

Council discussed the importance of healthy dialogue, accountability and transparent leadership, among other ideas.

The session emphasized how creating spaces for employees to feel brave, including all voices and utilizing resources will steer the c-store workplace toward a more helpful and engaging environment.

C-Store Tours

Conference attendees were able to participate in tours of local convenience stores, including Nouria Energy, Alltown Fresh, Cumberland Farms and Seasons Corner Market. The visits allowed the young executives to take note of what the different c-stores offer and how they appeal to their respective markets. Retailers shared their foodservice programs, growth plans and more with their visitors, giving the attendees even further chances to make connections.

Nouria Energy, the host for the 2022 YEO Conference, will be honored on Oct. 2 at Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas as CStore Decisions’ 2022 Chain of the Year.

To learn more about YEO, visit YEOConference.com.