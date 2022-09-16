NFL Player Enjoys Day Off With Food Delivery From Wawa

When he is not on the field, Devin White from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers uses Wawa food delivery on his days off.

Wawa released a new NFL video of Tampa Bay Buccaneer Devin White sharing how he loves using Wawa food delivery service for breakfast on his days off so he can spend more time with his horses and less time in the store.

“Wawa is honored to be a part of Tampa Buccaneer Devin White’s morning routine on his days off by delivering his favorite Sizzli, hash brown and morning coffee to his door,” said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer. “Our mission is to Fulfill Lives so it’s great to hear how Wawa delivery allows Devin to focus on his passion while being able to count on Wawa for a convenient and satisfying meal.”

Wawa customers can download the Wawa app from the App Store and register to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and click the “Start Your Order” button and select either store pickup, curbside pickup or delivery. For delivery orders, customers can enter their address and review the menu to select preferred food, beverages and even grocery items.