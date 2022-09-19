7-Eleven Celebrates National Pepperoni Pizza Day

7-Eleven announced it is celebrating on Sept. 20, also known as National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Customers can head to the nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes for a piping hot deal. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can enjoy a whole pepperoni pizza for just $5, and it’s also available for delivery through the 7NOW app.

Crafted with 100% real mozzarella cheese and thick-cut pepperoni slices, 7-Eleven’s pepperoni pizza has a mouth-watering sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.