Sommers Oil Co. and Shell Partner With CURE Childhood Cancer

Sommers Oil Co. and Shell have chosen to partner with CURE Childhood Cancer for the “Giving Pump” charity event. CURE provides financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further research for pediatric oncology.

The Giving Pump, a three-month promotion through Oct. 31, is part of Shell Oil Co.’s nationwide Force for Good campaign that raises awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations by allocating a portion of sales to its cause. Sommers Oil Co. was the driving force to bring this promotion to the Lowcountry and South Georgia area and chose CURE Childhood Cancer as the beneficiary.

“It is so important to support our friends and neighbors who are going through a crisis,” said Cory Sommers, vice president of sales and marketing of Sommers Oil Co. “A cancer diagnosis for a little one seems like one of the biggest crises a family could face, and CURE is the organization that is there to help them — with rent, food and even gas. I’m proud we chose CURE Childhood Cancer as the organization to benefit from the Giving Pump and I trust that our customers will want to support their mission too.”

Last year, with only seven pumps participating, the promotion raised nearly $4,000 in the Savannah area. This year, the program has expanded to more than 40 sites in Georiga and South Carolina.

“We appreciate all the participating Shell stations and everyone who fills up for CURE,” said Mandy Garola, vice president of CURE in South Georgia. “The funds raised will support pediatric oncology patients and their families right here in our community, as well as research that is critical for fighting childhood cancer. We believe a cure can be found in our lifetime, and the awareness and funds raised by the Giving Pump are invaluable to this effort.”

CURE Childhood Cancer is working for a cure by funding research exclusively for childhood cancer and supporting families affected by the disease.

Shell launched the Giving Pump campaign at stations across the U.S. as part of its Force for Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Since launching Force for Good, Shell has highlighted the impact its wholesalers have in the communities in which they operate, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty, to help raise millions of dollars nationwide.

Georgia Giving Pumps can be found at Shell stations in Brunswick, Eatonton, Midway, Metter, Pooler, Riceboro, Rincon, Richmond Hill and Savannah. Participating South Carolina Giving Pump Shell stations can be found in Aiken, Beaufort, Bluffton, Columbia, Elgin, Hardeeville, Hilton Head, Johnston, Lexington, Moncks Corner, Ridgeland, Summerville, Swansea and Walterboro.