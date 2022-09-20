7-Eleven Sells 73 Sites

7-Eleven decided to sell 73 gas stations and/or convenience stores. The stores include 33 in New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York, seven in Texas, several in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest and a few on the West Coast.

The chain retained NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC (NRC) to coordinate the sale.

“Smaller and regional operators have been looking for ways to increase their store holdings over the past several years,” said Ian Walker, senior vice president of NRC. “The NRC sale process, as always, will create opportunities for retailers of all sizes, including individual operators, and we expect a robust response.”

Average lot sizes are about three-quarters of an acre, with some of the larger sites suitable for redevelopment, and other sites are less than one-half acre. Store sizes range from under canopy kiosks to 6,900 square feet. Thirty-five of the sites being offered are fee-owned properties and the remaining are leaseholds. All sites are being sold without convenience store branding.

The properties will be sold using a “buy one, some or all” sealed-bid sale process. Property Specific Packages (PSP) with detailed diligence information and the bidding documents are expected to be available shortly. The bid deadline is Nov. 1.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.