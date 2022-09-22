Stewart’s Shops Shares Its History in New Exhibit

Stewart's ice cream dates all the way back to 1917.

The Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa, N.Y., has opened an exhibit that celebrates the history of Stewart’s Shops ice cream.

This exhibit brings visitors through Stewart’s history from all the way back in 1917 to today. In this exhibit visitors can immerse themselves in Stewart’s history and see photographs, old product designs and much more.

This exhibit is for all types of Stewart’s fans — whether they are long-time fans of the ice cream or are new to Stewart’s, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can celebrate with Stewart’s on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m-4 p.m. There will be ice cream, face painting and a bounce house for everyone to enjoy.

This exhibit will only be open until May 2023.