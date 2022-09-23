Neon Marketplace Releases Rewards App

Neon Marketplace announced its new Neon Rewards App, where members earn points toward free food and beverages. The chain has locations in Warwick, R.I., and Seekonk, Mass., and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, R.I.

Anyone who downloads Neon Rewards on their iPhone or Android device will receive 100 points redeemable for any size of hot or iced coffee or a fountain beverage. The first 500 people to download will receive 500 points redeemable for food and beverages. Points are accumulated based on eligible purchases including, but not limited to, goods and services offered by Neon Marketplace in-store and through the Neon Rewards app. Points have no cash value, even if they accrue based on cash spent or are redeemed for discounts. Points are redeemable toward a variety of Neon Marketplace products.

Neon Rewards members who also join Spot Pay will receive 10-cents off every gallon of gasoline purchased for the duration of their membership. Spot Pay offers all participating members discounts and instant reward payments on fuel purchases.

In addition, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 10, Neon will waive delivery fees for online orders of $25 or more. Customers who place qualifying orders at NeonMkts.com/Delivery can enter the code “FREEDELIVERY,” valid one time only, at checkout for their free delivery.

Neon Marketplace caters to a customer’s modern needs by delivering a refreshing and stylish experience designed to create a sense of community. Guests will find a wide variety of gourmet coffees and breakfast options, premium pizzas, hot and cold fresh-made sandwiches, as well as prepackaged fresh salads and healthy food selections. Neon is a proprietary brand of Procaccianti Cos.