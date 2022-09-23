RaceTrac Offers Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Customers can enjoy any size of a cup of coffee for free.

For National Coffee Day this Sept. 29, RaceTrac announced it is offering a free cup of coffee, any size, to rewards members. Customers can download the RaceTrac Rewards app (also free) and enter the promo code “COFFEE” to redeem the coupon.

Customers can customize their coffee with RaceTrac’s wide variety of creamers, sugars and sweeteners for whatever flavor profile they prefer.

The family-owned RaceTrac chain operates more than 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee.