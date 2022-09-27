7-Eleven Offers New Smokey Cheddar Sausage

7-Eleven has introduced its new smoky sausage for Oktoberfest. Customers can order this snack at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Autumn festivals are a time to showcase some of the season’s finest food, and 7-Eleven’s Smokey Cheddar Sausage — made with cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked with hardwood chips — is a great addition to any German-inspired feast. Nestled in a bun, this sausage can be topped with a variety of condiments and toppings in-store — like mustard, melted nacho cheese, onions and more. What’s more, members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a Smokey Cheddar Sausage.

“We’re excited to bring our customers another new, innovative menu item with the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, arriving just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations happening around the world,” shared Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven senior director of hot food. “Pair this wurst with a Bavarian-inspired side like our 7-Select Mini Twist Pretzels and you have a ‘Wiesn’ to party!”

Oktoberfest isn’t complete without some deals. Customers can enjoy offers on ales, pales and more in-store and through delivery via the 7NOW delivery app. Better yet, with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 per month.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripe®, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.