Stewart’s Shops Host Coffee with A Cop Day

Stewart’s Shops is hosting Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for residents to meet with their local neighborhood police at a safe community spot. It provides an opportunity for residents to have open conversations with their local police department about any concerns they may have or just talk about their day and make a new friend. The program gives people the chance to connect with officers and see them for more than just their job.

“At Stewart’s Shops, we are your coffee shop, and we support our communities. That is why this program is such a natural fit between us and the police departments,” said a Stewart’s Shop representative. “The police departments, the community members and us all want our communities to thrive and be the best they can be. Customers and officers can come together in our shops to collaborate on idea for the greater good of the community and enjoy a delicious cup of coffee. Bringing communities together is important to us. This program is just another way that we are closer to you.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Stewart’s Shops will be hosting four Coffee with a Cop events throughout Albany, NY from 9.-11 a.m.

470 Delaware Ave. Albany, NY

1050 Western Ave. Albany, NY

204 Henry Johnson Blvd. Albany, NY

542 Central Ave. Albany, NY

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.