Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive.

This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

16 auto fueling positions and two diesel lanes

Thorntons invites the community to be part of the big day on Oct. 7. When the store opens at 6:00 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive a free swag bag. In addition, there will be a Grand Opening celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Event activities include music, games and giveaways.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m., Debi Boffa, president, will present Kentucky Harvest with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary.