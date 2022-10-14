Stewart’s Shops Site Reopens After Fire

The Stewart’s Shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., has finally reopened its doors after being closed due to a fire. The new shop features customers’ favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.

The shop opened its doors on Oct. 12 and will be celebrating with a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Flavor the Cow will make an appearance and there will also be a special performance by the Amsterdam High School Marching Band, The Amsterdam Marching Rams.

There will be all-day specials including 99-cent single-scoop ice cream cones; 99-cent hot coffee/tea; 99-cent Stewart’s Shops sodas and refreshers; 99-cent Make Your Own Hot Dogs; two dollars off any whole 16-inch pizza; 10-cent off all gas, including diesel; and more.

In honor of this event, the shop will be providing a donation to the Amsterdam School District to support its ongoing backpack program. In addition, Stewart’s Shops will also provide a $500 donation to the Amsterdam Marching band.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.