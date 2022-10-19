Wawa Launches SchwarberFest

Wawa has announced the launch of SchwarberFest, a limited-time promotion of $5 Shortis and $6 Classics available to customers who order and pay in the Wawa app through the post-season.

In June and July when Philadelphia fans were watching Kyle Schwarber kiss over 20 home runs goodbye on his way to being one of the best power hitters in the baseball league, Wawa was celebrating its annual HoagieFest campaign, a 13-year tradition of discounting hoagies each summer. As Philadelphia made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, some fans and outlets on social media asked why Wawa couldn’t host a special return of the HoagieFest promotion in honor of this performance and the team’s success. So Wawa responded and is thrilled to introduce “SchwarberFest.”

“Philly is buzzing right now, and we’ve all been talkin’ about Philly baseball at Wawa. When we saw the requests on social media for us to bring back a hoagie promotion to support our favorite left fielder and his team any way we can, we knew we had to launch ‘SchwarberFest’ to honor Kyle and our hometown team,” said Alex Costabile, chief customer officer at Wawa. “Of course, we’re also thrilled to give back to the community and support hunger relief locally with a donation to our friends and community partners at Philabundance.”

Wawa customers can take advantage of the limited-time hoagie savings by downloading the Wawa app from the app store and registering to be a Wawa rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and set up a payment option and place their mobile order. Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open the Wawa app, place and pay for their mobile order. Available for pick-up, curbside or delivery. SchwarberFest promotional pricing will be applied just before placing an order at checkout in the Wawa app.

