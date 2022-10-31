2023 NAG Conference Opens Registration

Registration for the 2023 NAG Conference on March 26-29 in Austin, Texas, is now open.

Registration for the 2023 NAG Conference, to be held at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, on March 26-29, 2023, is now open. This conference is the convenience store industry’s premier event for networking, industry education and signature Information Exchanges.

Key highlights for this year’s event include:

Cutting edge retail leaders covering six burning issues focused on corporate culture, long term strategies, innovation and convenience excellence

Exploring the best retail concepts in Austin during the store tours

Networking and connecting with other c-store retailers

Experiencing the Live Music Capital — Austin, Texas

More valuable ideas and insights to walk away with

There are a variety of exciting sessions and networking opportunities to look forward to, including sessions on understanding foodservice trends and fuel strategies.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Informational Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.