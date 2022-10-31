Love’s Opens 600th Location

Continuing its growth plans, Love’s Travel Stops opened its 600th location in Perry, Okla., located off Interstate 35, adding 60 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Noble County, Okla. In honor of the grand opening, Love’s donated $15,000 to the Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation to make Lions Park in Perry, Okla., more accessible to children of all abilities. In addition to opening new locations, Love’s recently started adding RV hookups and Amazon Lockers to better serve customers.

“As Love’s opens its 600th location in the U.S., and 81st in its home state of Oklahoma, the company remains committed to being the best and most comprehensive travel stop on the highway and adding new amenities and services to get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “When you walk into a Love’s, you’ll see the same Clean Places, Friendly Faces that you’ve seen for the past 58 years, and that’s Love’s promise to customers.”

Love’s also started adding RV hookups to locations, providing RV customers with clean and safe places to stay while they’re traveling. Water, electric and sewer hookups and Wi-Fi are available at 21 existing Love’s locations across the country. The company also recently opened its first RV park in Cordele, Ga. This location offers full hookups, fire pits, pickle ball courts, a splash pad, laundry and more.

In addition to RV hookups, Love’s joined Amazon’s package pickup network to provide its customers with access to Amazon Lockers at over 50 locations nationwide. These alternate pickup locations offer customers convenience, flexibility and the security of knowing when and where their package will be waiting for them. Customers making a purchase on Amazon will have the option to choose the Love’s location nearest them, if applicable.

Below is a list of amenities at the Love’s in Perry, Okla.

More than 12,000 square feet

Open 24/7

Arby’s

60 truck parking spaces

65 car parking spaces

Six RV hookups

Six diesel bays

RV dump station

Propane

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.